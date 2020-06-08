New Buildings: Woman arrested over man's murder
- 8 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in County Londonderry.
The man died in a house in New Buildings on Monday.
The woman, who is 41, remains in police custody.
A police spokeswoman confirmed the PSNI's Major Investigation Team has launched a murder investigation but said there were "no further details at this stage".