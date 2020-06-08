New Buildings: Woman arrested over man's murder

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in County Londonderry.

The man died in a house in New Buildings on Monday.

The woman, who is 41, remains in police custody.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the PSNI's Major Investigation Team has launched a murder investigation but said there were "no further details at this stage".