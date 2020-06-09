Image copyright Derry Journal Image caption Bishop Lagan was ordained a priest in 1960

The former Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Derry, Francis Lagan, has died.

Bishop Lagan died on Tuesday morning, the Diocese of Derry said in a statement.

He held the position of Auxiliary Bishop in the diocese for 22 years, from 1988 to 2010, and served the church for more than sixty years in a variety of roles.

Bishop Lagan stepped down from his position as Auxiliary Bishop when retiring at the age of 75.

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, said he was "a gentle pastor".

"We offer condolences to his extended family and close friends, may he rest in peace," Bishop McKeown said.

Born in Maghera in County Derry in 1934, Bishop Lagan was ordained a priest in 1960.

He held a number of teaching positions in the diocese which spans the Derry-Donegal border, including at St Columb's College in Derry and at Carndonagh College and Carndonagh Community School in County Donegal.

He also served as a curate in Strabane and as administrator of St Mary's Parish in Derry.