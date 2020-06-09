An investigation is taking place following the death of a man on a farm in Londonderry.

The incident happened at about 17:00 BST on Monday at a property on the city's Coshquin Road, close to the border with County Donegal.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) is investigating.

"HSENI is aware of the incident and is making enquires. Our thoughts are with the deceased's family at this tragic time," a spokesman said.