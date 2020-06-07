Image caption A 38-acre area in Derry was searched by the PSNI

Image copyright AFP Image caption Lyra McKee was shot dead as she observed rioting in Londonderry

A gun found by police during searches in Londonderry is believed to be similar to the one used in the New IRA murder of Lyra McKee.

The weapon is being forensically examined to establish if it was the gun used.

Ms McKee, a 29-year-old journalist, was shot during trouble in the city's Creggan area in April 2019.

The weapon, along with a bomb, was found during planned police searches in Derry on Friday and Saturday.

Search operations took place over two days, covering 38 acres in the Ballymagroarty area.

Earlier, PSNI Supt Gordon McCalmont said "rigorous forensic examination" would be carried out on the weapons.

Earlier in the year Paul McIntyre, 52, from Kinnego Park in Derry was charged with Ms McKee's murder, which he denies.

Speaking on the first anniversary of her death, Det Supt Jason Murphy said there were up to 17 suspects in the investigation.