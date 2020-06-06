Image caption A 38-acre area in Derry is being searched by the PSNI

The police have found "dangerous items" linked to dissident republicans in a field in Londonderry.

The PSNI has been carrying out a major search operation over an area of 38 acres in the city's Ballymagroarty area.

They said they believe the area could be in use by a dissident republican group.

One item was discovered on Friday afternoon, and a further significant find made on Saturday.

Supt Gordon McCalmont said the objects being stored in the area "could pose a real and substantial danger to our community".

"This operation has been designed to find these items and take them away from those who would wish to use them to kill, injure and bring destruction to our streets," he said.

Both items discovered by police have been removed for examination by forensic teams.

The nature of the items is not being disclosed while the search operation is ongoing.

The PSNI thanked those living in the local area for their patience.