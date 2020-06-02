Image copyright DCSDC Image caption "Its going to be a very different year, but I am excited," Mr Tierney said.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has been appointed as the new mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mr Tierney, who is from Londonderry, took over the role from Sinn Féin's Michaela Boyle at the council's virtual annual meeting on Monday.

The new mayor said he was "humbled and proud" to take up the role.

Mr Tierney is supported in his role by the DUP's Alderman Graeme Warke as deputy mayor.

In his inaugural speech as mayor, Mr Tierney said: "When growing up as a young boy in the Bogside, I never even dared to imagine that I would be addressing you (the council) as mayor."

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Tierney acknowledged the difficulties that lie ahead as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

"Its going to be a very different year, but I am excited," Mr Tierney said.

'First socially distanced mayor'

"I am very conscious a lot of my duties will be virtual, and using the new technology we have to try and reach out to people across the district.

"The socially-distanced element will no doubt be very difficult, but it is something I see as an opportunity to show the type of leadership that is needed and required over this difficult period," Mr Tierney said.

The new mayor acknowledged that council has had to" tap into (financial) reserves to see us through this pandemic," but "believes the people of this city should not be punished for that".

NI councils are facing a coronavirus "cash crisis".

Mr Tierney said it would be "unfair to rule out anything this early on" but said he "intended to bang on every door in Belfast, Dublin or London to attract investment to this city".

'Bring money back with us'

"We are going to have to go to government in Stormont and the British government and try and claim that money back," he said.

"It is too soon to be talking about rates rises," he added.

Mayor Tierney said campaigning for increased investment for the north west would be his "key priority" for the year ahead.

Image caption Mr Tierney said it is important "they don't take their eye off the ball" on Magee Medical School

Mr Tierney said he welcomed the announcement from Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill that the Magee medical school will welcome its first intake of students in 2021.

He said he "doesn't see why" that can't be the case, but said it is important they "don't take their eye off the ball".

"This campaign has been ongoing in this city for a long, long time and now we have come this close I don't want anything to slip.

"I don't want anything to get in the way of the aspirations that we all have right across council for the expansion of the university".