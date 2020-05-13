Image caption James Wray and William McKinney were among 13 people shot dead at a civil rights march on 30 January 1972.

The case of the Army veteran facing a murder trial over Bloody Sunday will proceed in Londonderry in July.

The former paratrooper is charged with murdering two men on Bloody Sunday.

He faces five further charges of attempted murder.

It has been confirmed, following a case review held on Wednesday in the city's magistrates' court, that contested committal proceedings will be held there on 16 July.

The hearing will take place remotely and is subject to review due to the pandemic.

In January, district judge Barney McElholm expressed concern the Bishop Street courthouse in Derry had its limitations as a venue for proceedings in terms of accommodation and acoustics.

It was suggested proceedings could move to Belfast.

Soldier F is charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney in Derry in 1972.

Image caption Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded on Bloody Sunday

Four of the attempted murder charges relate to the wounding of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

The fifth relates to persons unknown.

Following Wednesday's hearing, William McKinney's brother Mickey said provision was being made to allow families to "attend or observe future hearings remotely" if the coronavirus pandemic means they cannot attend court in person.

"We consider this a positive development as the participation of the families and wounded is central to this," he said.

Solicitor Ciaran Shiels, who represents a number of the families, said the court is to reconvene on 10 June "to consider a number of outstanding issues".

He said these include "whether the accused and witnesses will be required to give evidence."

Image caption Contested committal proceedings are due to be heard in July

Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry on Sunday, 30 January 1972.

The day became known as Bloody Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service decided in March 2019 that Soldier F, as he was known at the Bloody Sunday public inquiry, would be the only ex-paratrooper to be charged.