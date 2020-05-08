PSNI investigate attacks on Londonderry home
- 8 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police in Londonderry are investigating a series of attacks on a house in the Creggan area of the city.
Masked men armed with metal bars broke into the house at Rathkeele Way at about 22:45 BST on 4 May and caused extensive damage.
Windows were smashed at the house in a second incident at the same house on Wednesday night and the occupants were verbally threatened the next night.
Police said officers removed the occupants due to safety concerns.
They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.