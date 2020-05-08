PSNI investigate attacks on Londonderry home

Image caption Officers have removed the occuapnts of the house due to safety concerns, police said.

Police in Londonderry are investigating a series of attacks on a house in the Creggan area of the city.

Masked men armed with metal bars broke into the house at Rathkeele Way at about 22:45 BST on 4 May and caused extensive damage.

Windows were smashed at the house in a second incident at the same house on Wednesday night and the occupants were verbally threatened the next night.

Police said officers removed the occupants due to safety concerns.

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.