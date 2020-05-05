Londonderry assault detectives charge two men and a teenager
- 5 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men and a teenager have been charged after a man in his 30s was left with "serious head injuries" following an assault in Londonderry city centre.
It happened in Carlisle Road at about 16:50 BST on Sunday.
The men, aged 34 and 38, and a 17-year-old boy, were charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
They are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.