Two men and a teenager have been charged after a man in his 30s was left with "serious head injuries" following an assault in Londonderry city centre.

It happened in Carlisle Road at about 16:50 BST on Sunday.

The men, aged 34 and 38, and a 17-year-old boy, were charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.