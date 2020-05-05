Londonderry assault detectives charge two men and a teenager

  • 5 May 2020
Police officer at scene of serious assault in Derry

Two men and a teenager have been charged after a man in his 30s was left with "serious head injuries" following an assault in Londonderry city centre.

It happened in Carlisle Road at about 16:50 BST on Sunday.

The men, aged 34 and 38, and a 17-year-old boy, were charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Related Topics