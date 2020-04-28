Image copyright PSNI Road Policing & Safety Image caption The officer suffered "extensive whiplash injuries" in the crash

A teenager has been arrested after a police car was rammed off a motorway during a pursuit in County Antrim.

A PSNI officer suffered whiplash injuries after the incident near Randalstown at about 17:20 BST Saturday.

The police car was rammed off the M22 motorway while trying to stop the driver of a BMW.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Dungiven in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said he is being held on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

Following Saturday's incident, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was "wishing our injured colleague a full and speedy recovery".

Police have again appealed for anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.