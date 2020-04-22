Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Patrick McMannus (left) and sons Kevin, Adrian and Stephen.

The family of a nurse who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 has said they have been left “heartbroken”.

Patrick McManus, originally from Strabane, County Tyrone, had been a nurse for more than 40 years, and died at the weekend in Staffordshire.

Patrick’s son, Kevin, said it is difficult knowing that his father will "never be able to see my first child".

He described the many messages of support from others as "very comforting".

The 60-year-old had been working at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and then County Hospital in Stafford.

Kevin described his late father as having “a big warm personality" and that he was "loved by everyone".

Saying goodbye

He told the BBC that his father was "a proud man" and that he believed he initially tried to hide the full-extent of his symptoms to his sons, saying he just "had a really bad flu".

"Me and my brothers think he was suffering a good bit more than that"," he said.

Kevin said his father's condition deteriorated and he was put into ICU for seven days.

The family received a call early Sunday morning from the staff to say there was "complications during the night" and to come to the hospital.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Patrick McManus was described as a "loveable character" by colleagues

Kevin explained, due to lockdown restrictions, only one of his three brothers could go in and see their father "at the end".

"It was hard not being able to see him, that was the most difficult part," Kevin said.

Kevin commended the "brilliant" hospital staff for helping the family through such a difficult time.

'Fantastic dad'

He said his father loved his five grandchildren, but said it was incredibly "difficult" knowing he will not be able to see the next one.

"I am expecting my first [baby] in June, it has been difficult thinking he'll never be able to see my first child," Kevin said.

Kevin McMannus said the family had been inundated with messages of support for their “fantastic dad,”which "shows just what kind of a man he was."

“That’s been very comforting” the son said.

“He will be sorely missed,” he added.