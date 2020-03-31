Londonderry security operation recovers 'suspicious items'

A number of "potentially suspicious items" have been recovered at the scene of a security alert on the outskirts of Londonderry.

Police and Army bomb experts responded following a report a suspicious object in the Balloughry Road area.

The items have been taken away for further examination, police said.

It was a rural location and it was hoped the public were not inconvenienced as the area was made safe, the police added.