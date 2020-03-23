Image caption Bishop Street Courthouse

A man charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has refused to leave his prison cell, citing concerns about coronavirus.

Paul McIntyre, 52, from Rinmore Drive in Derry, was due to appear via video link at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He is charged with the murder of Ms McKee, possession of a firearm and membership of a proscribed organisation, the IRA.

Mr McIntyre denies all charges.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said that his client had requested not to be brought from his cell due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus.

The barrister asked for the case to be adjourned until Friday so that the defence can consider whether or not to challenge the committal proceedings which are due to be held on 2 April.

Mr Devlin told the court that there had been a three-day bail hearing in this case and a lot of the issues had been aired then.

The case has been adjourned until 27 March.