Image copyright RIBA Image caption Derry's Guildhall is among the buildings that will close for two weeks

A Northern Ireland council is to close its buildings to the public to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said all of its buildings - including museums, leisure centres and civic offices - will close at 18:00 GMT on Friday.

The closure will last for an initial two-week period.

A number of events including the City of Derry Jazz festival and Strabane half marathon have also been cancelled.

It is the first council in Northern Ireland to implement such measures.

Derry Mayor Michaela Boyle said the decision was "not taken lightly."

"But it was unanimously agreed that it is the right decision in the interests of the safety of the public.

"The council has a duty of care to its staff and the public and this is a very responsible and proactive approach to this situation," she added.

Parks and open spaces including cemeteries and play areas will remain open.

The mayor said essential council services will continue as normal.

Schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland have closed due to coronavirus.

Northern Ireland has not taken the same steps.