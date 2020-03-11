A 41-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act following police searches in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted two searches in relation to an "ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity".

A number of items were seized during the searches, police have said.

The man was taken to Musgrave Station serious crime suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rowland said the police would continue "to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence".

He added: "There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society."