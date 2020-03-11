A man has died following a crash involving two cars in County Donegal, Irish police have said.

It happened on the N15 near Laheen in Ballyshannon at about 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old man, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old woman, the driver of the second car, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Three passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.