Ballyshannon crash: Driver killed in Donegal
- 11 March 2020
A man has died following a crash involving two cars in County Donegal, Irish police have said.
It happened on the N15 near Laheen in Ballyshannon at about 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A 28-year-old man, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 60-year-old woman, the driver of the second car, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.
Three passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.