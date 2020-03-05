Londonderry: Police investigate shots fired in Derry
- 5 March 2020
Police are investigating reports that shots were fired in a residential area of Londonderry.
The incident in the Ballymagroarty area of the city was reported at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.
It was reported that masked men had fired a number of shots in the area.
Insp Spence said: "We are extremely lucky that no-one was injured as a result of this incident which occurred in a residential area."