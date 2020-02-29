Image copyright Karen Mullan MLA Image caption Police said the fires were being treated as "deliberate ignition"

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack at a disability centre in Londonderry on Saturday.

Two fires were reported at the premises, one under a set of stairs and one in the kitchen, at about 07:10 GMT.

A police spokesman said the incident was being treated as "deliberate ignition".

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan condemned the incident at the North West Learning Disability Centre,

"The criminals that did this also wrecked the brand new kitchen in the cafe," she said.

Image copyright Karen Mullan MLA Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

"This centre not only provides activities and programmes for young people and adults with learning disabilities, it's a social economy providing employment."

She added the community would be "rightly devastated".

The disability charity Destined operates out of the building.

It also runs a car wash in the city which employs adults with learning disabilities.

DUP MLA Garry Middleton said the incident was disgraceful.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fires at the scene. No one was in the building at the time.