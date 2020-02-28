Londonderry: Police investigate report that woman was raped
- 28 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are currently investigating a report of a woman being raped in Londonderry.
Seven men, aged between 18 and 20, were all arrested and then later released on bail pending further inquiries.
Detectives said the incident is said to have occurred at a property in Derry city centre.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday 23 February.