Londonderry: Police investigate report that woman was raped

  • 28 February 2020
PSNI Crest Image copyright PSNI

Police are currently investigating a report of a woman being raped in Londonderry.

Seven men, aged between 18 and 20, were all arrested and then later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives said the incident is said to have occurred at a property in Derry city centre.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday 23 February.

Related Topics