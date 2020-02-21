Coleraine manufacturing firm creating 155 new jobs

Image copyright Getty Images

A fabrication company in Coleraine is creating 155 new jobs in an investment worth almost £10m.

Maine Surfacing Finishing works in powder coating and wet paint spraying and has four factories in NI.

The new roles are for engineers, fabricators, welders and administrative staff.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the new jobs will contribute almost £3.8m in annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.

Invest NI is putting £1.5m towards the expansion.

Forty jobs are already in place at the firm with the other 115 staff to be recruited over the next two years.

Adam Dixon, a director with the company, said the firm was delighted to be expanding its Coleraine operations.