Jonathan Cairns: Man arrested over Ballykelly murder
- 11 February 2020
Police investigating the murder of Jonathan Cairns in County Londonderry on 25 April 1999 have arrested a 50 year-old-man.
The 18-year-old was attacked in Ballykelly on his way home from a night out.
His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest, about five miles from his home, the following day.
Police say the man remains in custody at this time.
In April 2019, Jonathan Cairns' parents made an appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of his murder.