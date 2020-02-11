Image copyright Francesco Cuoccio/IJF Image caption Ms McKee, 29, was shot while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate on 18 April last year

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested four men in Londonderry.

The four men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday.

The New IRA has admitted carrying out her murder. Police have again appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

I welcome today's developments in the Lyra McKee murder investigation. Detectives are working hard in the pursuit of justice. Anyone with information should come forward to police. @PoliceServiceNI — Simon Byrne (@ChiefConPSNI) February 11, 2020

PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy said he believes "that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved."

He added: "I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us. I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra's murder."

Image copyright PA Image caption Police were searching for weapons and ammunition when violence started on 18 April 2019

Det Supt Murphy said he wanted the community in Creggan to "think about how that horrific attack impacted them personally and how it impacted the entire community."

"We saw widescale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice," he said.

He urged anyone with any mobile phone footage from the night Ms McKee to contact police via the PSNI Major Incident Public Portal.