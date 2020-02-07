Image caption Matthew Corry will serve three years on licence and 60 hours of community service.

A man has been sentenced for conning 10 people online out of £2,500 as payment for goods which never existed.

Matthew Corry, 31, whose bail address is Castle Hill, Dungannon, pleaded guilty to 10 courts of fraud by false representation.

Corry took payments over the internet for fake goods including cameras and sound bars between September 2017 and July 2018.

He will serve three years on licence and 60 hours of community service.

Corry, who was arrested at his home in Church Brae in Strabane, County Tyrone, must also repay the money he stole from the victims within a week.

Non-existent items

Corry, who has previous convictions for committing similar offences in England and in Northern Ireland, advertised cameras, sound bars and speakers on the Gumtree website but none of them existed.

A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told Judge Philip Babington that Corry was caught when officers from a government department known as Action Fraud, which was set up to detect cyber crime and internet fraud, reported to the police that they had received complaints from the victims.

The prosecutor said initially Corry denied the offences before he eventually admitted his guilt.

"He said he had worked with someone he had met in prison in England and that he knew the goods were dodgy or possibly stolen", the barrister added.

'Mean and beyond contempt'

Defence barrister, Stephen Moone, said Corry developed a gambling addiction at university and "was the fence for a much larger criminal enterprise rather than being the brain behind it".

The barrister said Corry had already spent three-and-a-half months in custody for the current offences and his family had brought £1,600 in cash to court with them by way of compensation for the victims.

Judge Babington described Corry's offending as "mean and beyond contempt" and added "hopefully these 10 people will learn not to believe everything they see on the internet".

Judge Babington then imposed an enhanced combination order under which Corry will be on licence for three years and will have to complete sixty hours of community service.

He also made a compensation order of £2,500 to be shared between Corry's victims and he told Corry the compensation had to be paid within seven days.