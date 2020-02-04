Image caption Police are working to establish how the man found in a layby near Claudy came to be injured

A man found injured in a roadside layby in County Londonderry is in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Foreglen Road, Claudy, at about 17:15 GMT on Monday after police received a call about an injured man.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital in Londonderry, where his condition is described as critical.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police are trying to establish how the man found at the roadside came to be injured and have appealed for information.

"Our enquiries into this incident are an early stage but, at this time, we believe this incident may be linked to the report of a white Ford Transit van stolen from an address on Foreglen Road a short time earlier," Det Insp Peter McKenna said.

"When we received the report for the concern for safety of the male, the Foreglen Road would have been busy, and I would appeal to drivers with dashcams to check their footage to see if they captured what occurred or if they captured the white van being driven on the road."