Image copyright Cairns Family Image caption Jonathan Cairns was 18 when he died

Two women arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager more than 20 years ago have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The women, aged 72 and 46 and from the Derry area, were arrested by detectives on Thursday.

Jonathan Cairns was 18 when he was attacked in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, on his way home from a night out on 25 April 1999.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest the next day.

A man was jailed for helping to dispose of Jonathan's body, but no-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

In April last year, the teenager's parents made a fresh appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of his death.