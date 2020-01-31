Londonderry: Two exploded pipe bombs found
- 31 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have confirmed two exploded pipe bomb devices were found in a security alert at Caw Close in the Waterside area of Londonderry on Thursday.
Police received a report of a suspicious object at around 10:30 GMT and following a search discovered a second suspicious object.
Police said they have since received reports of loud bangs in the area between 22:00 GMT and midnight on Wednesday.
There are no reports of any injuries.
There was minor damage caused to the front windows of two houses.