A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Londonderry which left a man in a critical condition.

The incident happened in the Cornshell Fields area of the city shortly after 02:00 GMT on 2 December 2019.

The victim, 28, suffered serious injuries in the assault, which police believe involved four men.

The man who has been charged will appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He has also been charged with a number of other offences including aggravated burglary and stealing, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and wounding with an intent to do grievous bodily harm.