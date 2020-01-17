Police investigate Limavady arson attack

Image copyright PSNI

Police have described an arson attack at a house in County Londonderry as a "reckless act".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it received a report of a house fire at Coolessan Walk in Limavady at about 23:55 GMT on Thursday.

No-one was in the house at the time and there are no reports of any injuries. But the fire damaged the back door and interior of the property.

Det Insp Peter McKenna appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"This was a reckless act which had the potential to cause considerable damage," he said.