Omagh: Suspicious package sparks Royal Mail evacuation
- 8 January 2020
A Royal Mail delivery office was evacuated for a time on Wednesday following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Emergency services were called to the premises in Omagh after the discovery of the package.
Royal Mail said staff were evacuated in line with policy and procedure and returned to work after a police investigation.
"The office is operating as normal," a spokesperson said.