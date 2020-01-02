Image copyright Facebook Image caption Half way to Dublin airport Elaine McDaid realised she had forgotten "essential medicine"

A bride from Londonderry has overcome a potential honeymoon disaster after her call for help on social media was answered by Translink.

Elaine McDaid, a soprano based in Barcelona, got married over Christmas in Donegal and was en route to Dublin Airport to jet off on her three-week honeymoon on Tuesday.

Half way to the airport Elaine realised she had forgotten what was described as "essential medicine".

The bride turned to Twitter for help.

The forgetful bride also later tweeted that she had forgotten her bank card, coat and all of her socks.

"I've never known a fog like a post-wedding fog," she tweeted.

Translink answered the plea for help and told Elaine a driver would promptly pick up the medication and meet her at the airport.

'A Christmas miracle'

Patricia Rodgers, Translink's social media operator, told BBC Foyle: "She (Elaine) had done a tweet herself, a general call for help, and some of her followers online started to tag Translink to say if they could help.

"I saw these flutter of tweets start to come in and then she tweeted us herself.

"I then contacted our colleagues up in Foyle Street depot.

"Luckily, we had a bus leaving in the next 20 to 30 minutes going to Dublin Airport.

"We were all good to go."

The thankful bride described the help she received as "a Christmas miracle" and called the good Samaritans at Translink "superheroes" in a tweet.

Skip Twitter post by @Translink_NI Hi Elaine, that won't be a problem. The Inspector has your name & is going to speak with the driver to let them know your mother will be there. Be sure you're at the stop outside terminal 2 for 13:50 (a bit beforehand wouldn't hurt). ^PR — Translink (@Translink_NI) December 31, 2019 Report

However, in another twist, her parents had missed the bus and Elaine tweeted they had to drive "like maniacs" to overtake the bus driver and catch him at the next stop.

The driver refused to take any payment and told her parents to put money in a charity box.

'Definitely a first'

Lost property requests are a daily occurrence for Patricia and the team at Translink.

"You're always going to get shopping or someone has left a single glove on a bus," she said.

However, she described this particular scenario as "definitely a first".