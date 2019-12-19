Londonderry: Two arrests in illegal lottery investigation
- 19 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested in connection with an illegal lottery investigation in Londonderry.
Detectives from PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested a 27-year-old and a 35-year-old on Thursday.
The pair were arrested following a search and arrest operation as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal use of a lottery in the city.
Both men were taken for questioning and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.