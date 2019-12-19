Image copyright PA Media Image caption The two men, who were taken in for questioning, have since been released on bail pending further enquiries

Two men have been arrested in connection with an illegal lottery investigation in Londonderry.

Detectives from PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested a 27-year-old and a 35-year-old on Thursday.

The pair were arrested following a search and arrest operation as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal use of a lottery in the city.

Both men were taken for questioning and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.