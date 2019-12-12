Two firms fined after metal panel hits worker

Image caption A Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) investigation found the panel had not been properly secured

Two companies have been fined for health and safety failings after a worker suffered serious injuries when a metal panel fell on him.

The 23-year-old employee was working on a reinforced wall at McClure Farms, Coleraine on 16 November 2018 when an unsecured metal panel fell on him.

The construction worker sustained numerous fractures and injuries.

McClure Farms and S Higgins Construction were each fined £10,000 at Antrim Crown Court.

Following the incident a Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSE NI) found the shuttering panel was not properly secured to prevent it falling over.

Richard McClure, a farmer trading as McClure Farms from Coleraine, admitted two breaches of health and safety legislation in court on Thursday.

S Higgins Construction Ltd, who the injured man worked for, based at Knockloughrim, Magherafelt, also pleaded guilty to two breaches of legislation.

Kevin Campbell of the HSE NI said all construction work needs to be properly planned.

"Farmers must engage contractors with appropriate skill, knowledge and experience, and all work must be carried out in a safe manner."

He added: "All temporary supports, such as shuttering panels, must be adequately supported and secured, to prevent them falling over."