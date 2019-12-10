Cash and drugs seized in operation targeting INLA

Image caption Police say they are committed to tackling the "criminality associated with paramilitarism"

Police have seized £20,000 in cash and a quantity of suspected drugs in an investigation targeting the INLA in Londonderry.

The cash and suspected Class A and B drugs were seized during searches in Derry's cityside on Tuesday.

A number of items were also seized during searches in County Donegal on Monday by An Garda Síochána (Irish police).

No arrests were made during the two day cross border operation.

"Today's searches were carried out as part of a joint two-day operation targeting criminality linked to the INLA, namely the supply of illegal drugs," Det Insp Phelan said.

He added: "The INLA claim to be protecting their communities from crime. However, in reality they themselves are heavily involved in a wide range of criminality including extortion, the supply of illegal drugs, counterfeit goods and money laundering."

He said the operation in Derry "demonstrates our commitment to bringing those involved in the criminality associated with paramilitarism before the courts".

"Many families in Derry/Londonderry have been destroyed as a result of those who deal harmful drugs," Det Insp Phelan said.

Police appealed for anyone with further information to come forward.