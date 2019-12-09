Strabane mortar bomb discovery: 36-year-old man released
- 9 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 36-year-old man arrested over the discovery of a mortar bomb in Strabane has been released.
He had been detained during an operation in Strabane on Friday.
An improvised explosive device was found on a wall near houses in Church View on Saturday 7 September.
At the time, police said the New IRA intended to fire the device into the town's police station. The incident remains under investigation and police are appealing for information.