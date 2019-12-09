Image caption Part of Strabane was cordoned off during the security alert on Saturday 7 September

A 36-year-old man arrested over the discovery of a mortar bomb in Strabane has been released.

He had been detained during an operation in Strabane on Friday.

An improvised explosive device was found on a wall near houses in Church View on Saturday 7 September.

At the time, police said the New IRA intended to fire the device into the town's police station. The incident remains under investigation and police are appealing for information.