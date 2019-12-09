Strabane mortar bomb discovery: 36-year-old man released

  • 9 December 2019
Strabane alert
Image caption Part of Strabane was cordoned off during the security alert on Saturday 7 September

A 36-year-old man arrested over the discovery of a mortar bomb in Strabane has been released.

He had been detained during an operation in Strabane on Friday.

An improvised explosive device was found on a wall near houses in Church View on Saturday 7 September.

At the time, police said the New IRA intended to fire the device into the town's police station. The incident remains under investigation and police are appealing for information.
Image caption The wall where the bomb was found is close to local police station and homes