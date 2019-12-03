Image caption Part of Strabane was cordoned off during the security alert on Saturday 7 September

Two men have been arrested by police investigating the discovery of a mortar bomb in County Tyrone in September.

The device was found on a wall near houses in Church View, Strabane, on Saturday 7 September.

At the time, police said the New IRA intended to fire the device into Strabane police station.

Two 25-year-old men were arrested in Strabane on Tuesday morning. A number of searches were also carried out in the town.

It brings the number of arrests in the investigation to five.

Det Insp Andrew Hamlin said: "Police enquiries to date have identified that an orange Fiat Sedici pizza delivery vehicle that was hijacked in the area of Mount Sion, Ballycolman, Strabane, at 9.40pm was used to place the device in Church View at approximately 9.45pm.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police photos show the bomb just metres from the door of a house

"This vehicle was subsequently discovered on fire at the junction of Evish Road/Spout Road, Strabane, at about 10.30pm."

He added: "I believe that the New IRA members behind this attack are living in the community, amongst the people whose lives they put at risk.

"Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups but we need the help of the public."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Last week, a 28-year-old man was charged with perverting the course of justice, assisting offenders and recording information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism.