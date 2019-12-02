Image caption Police said five other people who were in the house were not injured

A 28-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in a house in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Cornshell Fields area of the city shortly after 02:00 GMT on Monday.

Police said the man was taken to hospital for treatment for "potentially life-threatening injuries".

Three other men and two women who were also in the house at the time were not injured.

Police said that four men, "who are believed to have been involved in the incident, are reported to have made off in a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf".