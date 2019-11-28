Image caption The shooting happened in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

A man in his 30s has been shot in the leg in Londonderry in what police have called an appalling and reckless paramilitary-style attack.

The shooting happened shortly after 22:00 BST on Wednesday at Dunluce Court in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

Police said the victim was walking with another man when he was approached by two masked men, one of whom shot him.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, we are treating this as a paramilitary-style attack at this time and we are working to establish a motive for this attack," Det Insp Michael Winters said.

He added: "This reckless attack occurred in a residential area at a time when there may have been people out and about. It is fortunate no one else was injured.

"There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this. It is utterly appalling and needs to stop."

Det Insp Winters said the victim had been pushed off the street on to a grassy area before being shot.

One of the suspects is described as approximately 5' 5'' tall, and wearing a black-hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers, police said.

The second suspect is approximately 5' 7'' tall and was wearing a black hooded top, with black jogger type bottoms, black trainers and white socks.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.