Searches are continuing in Londonderry for a woman who has been missing since the weekend.

Helena McElhennon, 42, was last seen in the city around 10:30 GMT on Sunday 24 November.

Police say her black Mitsubishi Warrior was located at a lay-by close to the city's Foyle Bridge.

The PSNI, Foyle Search and Rescue, Search Team North West, family and members of the public have been involved in the effort to find her.

Almost 1000 people have signed up to a Facebook group to share information.

PSNI Inspector John Moore said: "Helena is described as being 5"4 in height, of medium build with short, dark hair and possibly wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or long, brown dress."

Ms McElhennon had been seen on Sunday morning about 09:30 GMT in the Draperstown are heading towards Derry, he added.

He said police are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety.

Police have asked anyone who was walking or driving along the Foyle Bridge on Sunday morning and who may have seen Helena or her vehicle to come forward.