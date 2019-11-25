Image caption The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) stopped new patient admissions to the nursing home in May

A nursing home criticised over its care standards has been told that it can now admit new patients.

Owen Mor in Londonderry caters for people with learning disabilities and dementia.

It closed to new admissions following a number of inspections by health watchdog the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) earlier this year.

The regulator said the home has now complied with its requirements.

On its website, the RQIA said: "Further to an unannounced inspection carried out on 19 November 2019 and review of information held, RQIA was satisfied that the home was compliant with regulations and that the conditions imposed could be removed."

The RQIA said admissions would recommence on a phased basis.

The home must also submit weekly reports to the RQIA to inform the regulator of new admissions.

The condition is in place until further notice, the RQIA said.

A monthly monitoring report must also be submitted by Owen Mor to the RQIA.

The 81-bed care home first came under the spotlight in May after an investigation.

Inspectors highlighted concerns about staff knowledge, including nurses not following policies and procedures, as well as inadequate records about patient safety, including falls, feeding and nutrition.

After a follow-up inspection in August, the regulator stopped new patient admissions after obtaining a court order.