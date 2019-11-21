Image copyright Cairns Family Image caption Jonathan Cairns was 18 when he died

Two men have been arrested in County Londonderry by detectives investigating the murder of a teenager 20 years ago.

Jonathan Cairns was 18 when he was attacked in Ballykelly on his way home from a night out on 25 April 1999.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest, about five miles from his home, the next day.

The two men, aged 51 and 43 were arrested by police on Thursday morning in Limavady and Ballykelly.

They are being questioned on suspicion of withholding information.

On Wednesday, a 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The investigation into Mr Cairns' murder has involved more than 2,500 witnesses, statements from almost 900 people and 20 searches.

A man was jailed for helping to dispose of his body but no-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

In April the teenager's parents made a fresh appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of his death.