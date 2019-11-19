Defrauded Londonderry company paid back £590,000

Image caption Tracey Curran pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud at Londonderry Crown Court in October

A Londonderry company has been reimbursed almost £590,000 spent by an employee who used company credit cards to gamble.

Tracey Curran, from Moyola Drive, Derry, admitted six counts of fraud at an earlier court appearance in October.

At Londonderry Crown Court on Tuesday, a Public Prosecution Barrister said internet gaming site 32 Red has refunded the firm.

The barrister said the "the money has been reimbursed as a gratuity".

The payment was made to S3 Alliance, the company she worked for when the offences were committed between January 2016 and April 2017

A defence barrister told the court accountants had been engaged by both the defence and prosecution to determine if all of the money had been reimbursed to the victim company.

He also said that the defendant was waiting to be assessed by a consultant psychiatrist.

A plea hearing will take place on December 20.