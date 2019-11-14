Image copyright Meenan family Image caption Edward Meenan's body was found in an alleyway at Creggan Street at 02:45 GMT on Sunday 25 November

A fourth person, a woman, has been charged with an offence linked to the murder of Edward Meenan.

Sinead White, 36, from St Brecan's Park has been charged with withholding information about the murder.

The 52-year-old's body was discovered in an alleyway in Creggan Street last year after sustaining multiple stab wounds .

Ms White will appear at a preliminary enquiry on 2 December alongside three men accused of murdering Mr Meehan.

It is alleged she committed the offence on the day Mr Meenan's body was found, Londonderry Magistrates' Court heard.

The co-defendants are Sean Rodgers, 32, from the Little Diamond area of the city, Ryan Walters, 20, from Crawford Square and 27-year-old Derek Creswell of no fixed abode.