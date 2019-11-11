Image caption A ceremony was held at the grounds on Friday to unveil the Kevin King Fitness Suite

Slaughtmanus gaelic club has named a new fitness centre after a former player who died at the age of 22.

Kevin King collapsed playing indoor soccer in November 2016, after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

His brother, Martin, said he was very happy that he is being remembered in this way.

Members of the County Derry club were like Kevin's extended family, Martin added.

'Keep Kevin's memory alive'

The Kevin King Fitness Suite was paid for and built entirely by members of the club to mark the anniversary of his passing.

The unveiling on Friday was attended by Kevin's parents, John and Margaret, as well as his brother, Martin.

Image copyright Empics Image caption Members donated money to have their names inscribed on to Kevin's initials in the gym to help fund the project

"It was a big undertaking from the club's perspective, because we decided we would do this with a total of our own funding and voluntary labour," said club chairman, Kevin Watson.

"It happened mainly on every weekend were we had volunteers turning up from all parts of the community.

"From brick layers, to joiners, ground workers, labourers, tea ladies, you name it, every Saturday this facility was jam packed with people wanting to give their time to build something to keep Kevin's memory alive in this community", he said.

'Remember what this is all about'

Eddie Devine, a former teammate of Kevin's, said: "No one backed out, everyone says we were all in and we are going to do this."

The project, at times, slowed down and on occasion the club could not get volunteers to keep working on the facility, Eddie explained.

'Something he would've cherished'

Kevin's brother Martin said it was a fitting tribute and his brother would have cherished it.

"It's a tribute to him and what he stands for and a reminder to all his friends and future members of the club and the generations to come who will use this of what Kevin was and who he stood for."