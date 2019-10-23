Image copyright Google Image caption Crescent Link is one of the biggest retail developments in the north-west

The Crescent Link Retail Park in Londonderry has been bought by a Manchester-based firm.

The deal was reported by the property information service React News.

Crescent Link is one of the biggest retail developments in the north-west and the new owner David Samuel Properties has paid a reported £30m.

The development was being sold by Lotus Group, a business controlled by Northern Ireland developer Ciaran Murdock.

David Samuel Properties acts on behalf of a range of UK and Israeli-based high net worth individuals investing in European property and has recently bought a range of properties across the UK regions.

The £30m price tag means it is the second biggest property deal in Northern Ireland this year.

In April, Citigroup bought its main Belfast premises from Titanic Quarter for £34m.