Image caption A suspicious object was found in an alleyway at Beechwood Avenue in Derry

A man who was arrested in relation to a security alert in Londonderry on Monday has been released.

Police received a report of a suspicious object at Beechwood Avenue at about 20:25 BST on Monday.

The area was cordoned off after the object was discovered in an alleyway.

A 41-year-old man was questioned under the Terrorism Act but was subsequently released.