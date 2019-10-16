Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court on 17 September 2017

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing a three-year-old boy have retired to consider their verdict.

Liam Whoriskey of Glenabbey Gardens, Londonderry, denies the manslaughter of Kayden McGuinness in 2017.

The toddler was found dead in his bed in his family flat at Colmcille Court in the Bogside area of the city on 17 September that year.

The defendant also denies one count of child cruelty on 15 August 2017.

At Londonderry Crown Court, the jury of six men and five women were told by the judge to put sympathy and prejudice out of their minds and judge the case on the facts alone.

Judge Philip Babington told the jurors that the trial had been a very emotional case for all involved.

He told the jury that he did not pretend that the task before them was easy but he said he had every faith in the ability of the jurors to discharge their responsibilities properly.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denies killing the toddler

They alone were the judges of the facts, Judge Babington said.

Judge Babington told the jurors they must consider the two charges separately and that they were entitled to come to common sense conclusions.

He said the burden of proof was on the prosecution and the defendant did not have to prove his innocence.