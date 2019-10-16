Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court on 17 September 2017

A Londonderry man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of toddler Kayden McGuinness.

Liam Whoriskey, a 25-year-old from Glenabbey Gardens in the city, was also found guilty of one charge of child cruelty.

The three-year-old was found dead in his bed in his family flat at Colmcille Court in the Bogside in Derry in September 2017.

The jury returned unanimous verdicts after 80 minutes of deliberation.

Family and friends of the toddler roared and clapped in a packed public gallery when the verdicts were announced.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denied killing the toddler

The judge excused the 11 jurors for life and said he would sentence Whoriskey following a plea hearing on 29 November.