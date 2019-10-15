Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court on 17 September 2017

A jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a three-year-old boy will not have to consider one charge of death by neglect and one of child cruelty.

Liam Whoriskey of Glenabbey Gardens, Londonderry, denies the manslaughter of Kayden McGuinness in September 2017.

A judge told jurors he was removing one charge of causing death by neglect.

The jury was also instructed they would no longer have to consider one charge of child cruelty, related to a fracture of Kayden's rib.

Kayden McGuinness was found dead in his bed in his family flat in the Bogside area of Derry.

After fifteen days of evidence at Londonderry Crown Court, a prosecution barrister started his summation of the case on Tuesday.

In a closing speech, Peter Irvine QC told the jury of six men and five women, they had they had to consider all of the evidence without sympathy nor prejudice and assess the evidence coldly and calmly.

He told the jurors to use their common sense and experience of life in coming to their decisions.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denies killing the toddler

The prosecutor said there were "several indisputable facts" in the case.

The injuries to Kayden were non accidental and were not visible to anyone prior to the child going to bed, he said.

He said no-one else entered the family flat after Kayden's mother had left him in the sole care of the defendant.

Therefore, he submitted, the only inevitable conclusion was that the blunt trauma injuries inflicted on Kayden were caused by the actions of the defendant.

Mr Irvine said: "How in heaven's name did that young boy end up with fifteen bruises to the scalp and others to the face and body that evening when he went to bed in a perfectly physical and sound condition, when he was in the custody and in the care of the defendant in this case?

"There is absolutely no suggestion anyone else other than the defendant was present in that flat from 7 o'clock in the evening."

He added: "There is not a shred of evidence in this case that Kayden had any marks on his face or on his head and on any other part of his body prior to the defendant being left alone with him that evening."

'Not a popularity contest'

In closing speeches, a defence barrister said it was a difficult case for the jurors.

He said the jurors had seen photographs of a dead child that "members of a civilian population should never have to look at".

He said: "The defendant there in the dock is an innocent man and the only people who can strip him of that innocence is you, the jury.

"You are not being invited by me to let a child killer go", he added.

Defence said missing from the evidence was the time of the death, an absence which he said one medical expert described as crucial.

"The medical evidence is unsatisfactory to conclude that the bruises occurred when Kayden McGuinness was alone with the defendant", he said.

He told the jury this case was not a "popularity contest" and the "evidence does not point conclusively to any particular person".