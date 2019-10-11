Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court in Londonderry on 17 September 2017

A man accused of killing a three-year-old boy is to now face an amended charge of manslaughter.

Liam Whoriskey, 25, of Glenabbey Gardens, Londonderry, had been on trial accused of the murder of Kayden McGuinness in 2017.

The toddler was found dead in his Colmcille Court home on 17 September.

On Friday, jurors at Londonderry Crown Court were told the indictment in the case has been amended from murder to manslaughter.

The defendant denies the amended charge.

The trial continues.