Kayden McGuinness: Accused faces amended manslaughter charge
- 11 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man accused of killing a three-year-old boy is to now face an amended charge of manslaughter.
Liam Whoriskey, 25, of Glenabbey Gardens, Londonderry, had been on trial accused of the murder of Kayden McGuinness in 2017.
The toddler was found dead in his Colmcille Court home on 17 September.
On Friday, jurors at Londonderry Crown Court were told the indictment in the case has been amended from murder to manslaughter.
The defendant denies the amended charge.
The trial continues.