Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court in Londonderry on 17 September 2017

The trial of a man accused of killing a three-year-old boy has been told the accused became a suspect in the case following the findings of a preliminary post mortem.

Liam Whoriskey, 25, of Glenabbey Gardens, Londonderry, denies murdering Kayden McGuinness in 2017.

The toddler was found dead in his Colmcille Court home on 17 September.

On the tenth day of the trial, jurors heard transcripts of several statements the defendant made to police.

Londonderry Crown Court was told the accused was first interviewed by police in the hours after he discovered the toddler's body.

During three interviews on 17 September 2017, the defendant was questioned as a significant witness and not as a suspect.

However, following the preliminary findings of a post mortem, the defendant was interviewed as a suspect on three occasions, in the presence of his solicitor, on 23 September 2017.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denies murdering the toddler

He was again interviewed as a suspect on 11 June 2018.

Jurors were told that in his first interview as a significant witness, the defendant described Kayden McGuinness as "a loveable wee wain".

In one of the interviews as a suspect, the defendant said he saw Kayden's mother Erin McLaughlin going into the child's bedroom just before she went out for the night.

The court heard the accused heard Ms McLaughlin saying "night night, mummy loves you".

The defendant told police that he then heard Kayden talking himself to sleep for between ten and fifteen minutes.

The trial continues.